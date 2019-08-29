× Crews on the scene of barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a barn fire.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire sparked around 2:30 a.m. at a barn in the 100 block of King Pen Road in Little Britain Township.

Authorities say that the fire was under control with about 45 minutes, but most of the barn collapsed.

The barn was full of hay, and fire crews are still on scene moving hay and debris to prevent anything else from catching on fire.

No one was injured in the fire.