Ephrata Police investigate armed robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating an armed robbery in Adamstown.

Police say two men wearing masks entered the Black Forest Inn on North Reading Road at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday.

They went into the office and demanded cash from an employee. One man brandished an AR-style pistol during the armed robbery, according to police.

Police say a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the scene northbound on North Reading Road toward Berks County just after the armed robbery.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Bartholomew at 717-738-9200 ext. 240 or submit an anonymous tip here.