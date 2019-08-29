× HACC announces fielding of women’s soccer team, joining NJCAA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Sparked by student interest, HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, is fielding a women’s soccer team this fall 2019.

Women’s soccer joins seven intercollegiate sports at the College that compete in the Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference in Region XIX of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The intercollegiate sports are offered at HACC’s Harrisburg Campus and are open to all HACC students. The sports are:

Men’s and women’s basketball

Men’s and women’s cross country

Men’s golf

Men’s and women’s soccer

Women’s volleyball

Dino Tsitsios, head women’s soccer coach, said, “HACC Athletics is excited to be adding women’s soccer for the first time this fall. The ladies are working hard, eagerly anticipating the inaugural season.”

The first women’s soccer home game will be Sept. 7, 2019, at noon against Bucks County Community College on the athletic fields of HACC’s Harrisburg Campus.

For more information, please visit hacchawks.com.

SOURCE: HACC