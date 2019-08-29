HSFF 2019 week 2 Lower Dauphin at Central Dauphin East highlights

Posted 10:59 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, August 29, 2019

Lower Dauphin: 7

Central Dauphin East: 49

 

 

