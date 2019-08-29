× Lancaster man facing charges after leading police on chase

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after he allegedly led police on a chase.

Kevin Kramer, 25, is facing fleeing and eluding police along with reckless driving charges for his role in the incident.

On August 26 around 4:40 p.m., police were sitting in the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township while monitoring traffic.

At that time, a 2004 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, operated by Kramer, sped eastbound down the street at a much greater speed than the posted 35 MPH.

When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Kramer failed to pull over and led police on a chase through a development south of Lincoln Highway East.

Kramer made his way back onto Stasburg Pike before eventually pulling over on Windy Hill at Thistle Lane.

He was taken into custody without incident, and transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.