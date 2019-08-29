× Lansdowne man facing charges after allegedly assaulting autistic victim he was caring for

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lansdowne man is facing charges after he allegedly grabbed a victim he was caring for by the neck and throat.

Junior Sesay, 27, is facing strangulation charges for his role in the incident.

On July 15, police were dispatched to Ephrata Hospital for a complaint of a teenager with autism with injuries to his neck and throat.

An investigation revealed that Sesay, the victim’s caregiver, got into an argument with the victim and grabbed him around the neck and throat.

Then, Sesay allegedly placed his hand over the victim’s mouth and nose.

Police observed marks on the victim’s neck and a minor cut on his left wrist.

Sesay was arraigned on August 20 and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.