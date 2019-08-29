× Lebanon County has disconnected its PC network from the internet after a virus was discovered

A virus has led to Lebanon County to disconnect its PC network from the internet, according to Jamie Wolgemuth, the county administrator.

The virus was discovered Wednesday by the county’s internal firewall that the IT department set up, Wolgemuth tells FOX43. The county believes the system was infected sometime in the last few weeks, but the county isn’t sure how the virus entered the network or who is responsible.

This does NOT affect the 911 system.

There’s no timeline on when the system will be back up and running. Though, county vendors are working patches and fixes, Wolgemuth says.

Wolgemuth adds that there’s no evidence that resident information has been compromised.