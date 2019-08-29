Less humid and a bit breezy on Thursday under plenty of sunshine

WARMER & BREEZY END TO THE WEEK: Drier conditions with a bit of a breeze is expected through the rest of the week, and it all starts with a nice Thursday morning. Some very early haze and fog fizzles, leading to mainly clear skies. Temperatures are cooler, and humidity levels are much more comfortable. Readings begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of Thursday brings plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Conditions remain quiet through the night with comfortable humidity levels. Lows are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Some clouds move in close to daybreak, turning skies partly cloudy. Friday a weak cold front crosses through Central PA, but it’s moisture starved. This means some afternoon clouds and a bit of a breeze, but it will be dry. It’s pretty warm and more humid too, with temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring shower chances throughout the extended holiday weekend. The unofficial end to summer begins with partly cloudy skies for Saturday. For now, it looks dry. Temperatures reach the lower 80s. Humidity levels are more comfortable. Sunday brings a better chance for some showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. It’s more humid too. Labor Day does bring some shower chances that need monitoring for outdoor plans. At the moment, it does not look like washout. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: Temperatures should stay on the warm side through the middle of next week, but it won’t come without small shower and thunderstorm chances. Tuesday is partly cloudy and drier, but a couple showers are possible. Temperatures are in the lower 80s with muggy conditions. Wednesday brings partly cloudy skies and the chance for a couple thunderstorms. It’s muggy, with temperatures back into the lower 80s.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels