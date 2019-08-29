Police: Man wanted for attempted homicide out of Reading has been arrested in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A 39-year-old man wanted on an attempted homicide charge out of Reading from March 2018 was arrested Thursday in Lancaster, but only after he struck a Lancaster Police vehicle head-on.

The department had coordinated with Reading Police in attempts to find Tellin Cintron after it was learned that his last known address was in Lancaster.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the area of the 500 block of North Plum Street after information had developed that Cintron was in a red vehicle.

Police say they located Cintron in a red Ford Focus that was parked in the 400 block of Hamilton Street facing west toward North Plum Street.

An officer pulled up next to the Ford in an attempt to keep him from pulling away from the curb, but Cintron put the vehicle in reverse and struck a tree with the rear bumper before he put the vehicle in drive and accelerated between the police vehicle and a parked vehicle.

Police say Cintron then went over the double yellow line and struck another police vehicle head-on that had just turned onto Hamilton Street from Plum Street.

The officer, who complained of pain to his head and neck, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer was later discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

Cintron was checked at the scene and refused medical treatment. He was then taken into custody.

Police say Cintron will be charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal mischief, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked.

He faces the following charges out of Reading: attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of weapon.