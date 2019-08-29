McFarland wall collapse to cost $6 million to clean up, engineers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Engineers estimate cleanup of the retaining wall that collapsed on Howard Henry Tire & Auto in Harrisburg will cost $6 million.

"All I want is to be able to get my business back and to be back up and running," said Henry. "And just get my life back to some semblance of order."

It's been more than 3 years since the retaining wall from the McFarland Building collapsed onto Howard Henry's Tire & Auto business in Harrisburg, putting him out of business.

"The pinnacle of my life with all my skill set, I built this and I just enjoyed the fruit of that for so many years," said Henry. "I would just like to have it back."

To come up with the estimated $6 million for cleanup, Henry will contribute about $1 million he got through insurance money. McFarland will contribute another million it got through a third-party insurance. Then, all defendants will go into mediation to figure out how to come up with the remaining $4 million.

In the meantime, Henry remains optimistic one day, his life will return back to normal.

"There are a lot of obstacles that are clouding the light to make me kind of wonder what it is," said Henry. "One day I will believe it is the light I've been looking for. Until that day comes, I'm cautious optimistic."

There is not a set court date for all the parties to meet. In the meantime, a judge has instructed them to talk with their insurance companies and work among themselves to reach a solution.