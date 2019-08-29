× PA Public Utility Commission to investigate Lancaster-Wastewater’s rate increase

HARRISBURG — A proposed rate increase by the City of Lancaster-Wastewater will be investigated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), according to a news release.

The PUC voted 5-0 to investigate the rate increase, which would impact all customers located outside of Lancaster. The PUC notes that the operating revenues for wastewater service would increase by approximately $646,727 — the average bill for a residential customer would increase from $209 to $302.64.

The PUC says that the rate increase is suspended for up to seven months and will be assigned to the Office of Administrative Law Judge for a recommended decision. A final decision by PUC is due April 17, 2020.