× PA Superior Court affirms sentence for man who shot at State Police, injuring a trooper, in July 2015

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed the 70 to 140-year sentence Thursday for Larry Woodal, who shot at State Police, injuring a trooper, at a residence in Letterkenny Township in July 2015.

Woodal, now 48 years old, argued that his trial counsel was ineffective because he failed to object to the admission of a 911 recorded call that contained statements, which a reasonable juror could conclude, about his intent to harm of shoot residents and police if they arrived on scene.

The Superior Court issued the following: “Considering the ample and even overwhelming evidence in this case, we cannot find that for

the admission of the 911 call, the outcome at trial would have been different.”