A federal court has ruled that Pennsylvania can continue blocking nonbelievers from delivering the invocation at the statehouse.

The Third Circuit Court in Philadelphia has ruled in favor of upholding the policy that says invocations must be given by “a member of a regularly established church or religious organization.”

The lawsuit was filed against several members of the House and argued by Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Deana Weaver is a member of the Dillsburg Area Free Thinkers and she joined the lawsuit after she said she was blocked from delivering the invocation in 2014.

"I am not trying to force anything on anyone. I am trying to be accepted," said Weaver.

Weaver adds, she believes there is a double standard because she has been welcomed in the Senate where she delivered the only two secular invocations in Pennsylvania on April 15, 2015 and March 20, 2019.

"I would never deny anyone their right to follow their religious beliefs. But, I in turn expect the same from society in terms of our beliefs.”