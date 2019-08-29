× Police: Carlisle truck driver led officers on 3-mile chase down I-81 while intoxicated

CARLISLE — Carlisle Police arrested a 41-year-old tractor trailer truck driver early Saturday morning after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop, leading police on a three-mile chase on Interstate 81 South.

Eduardo Andrade was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident, which occurred around 2:56 a.m., according to Carlisle Police. An officer in a marked patrol car attempted to pull him over as his tractor trailer truck left the Carlisle Commons Shopping Center on the first block of Noble Boulevard, police say, but Andrade did not acknowledge the patrol car, even after it turned on its lights and siren.

Instead, Andrade entered I-81 and fled south, leading police on a three-mile chase before eventually yielding to the traffic stop, police say. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Police say Andrade had two passengers in his truck, one of whom was his 17-year-old son. Both passengers were also consuming alcohol, according to police.

Andrade was charged with DUI general impairment, DUI highest rate, fleeing or attempting to elude police while DUI, recklessly endangering another person, furnishing alcohol to minors, and several vehicle code violations, police say.

He was arraigned and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 bail.