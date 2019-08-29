× Police investigating crash in which taxi flipped, struck five parked cars in East Lampeter Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a crash in which a taxi cab flipped over and struck five parked cars.

On August 29 around 12:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township for a vehicle for a reported crash with entrapment.

Upon arrival, police located taxi cab that had flipped over after striking five vehicles in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank.

Police spoke with a witness who said that he had called a cab to take him to an address on Hartman Bridge Road.

The witness said the driver, Arnold Martinez, 40, was acting strangely, including having made a wrong turn, falling asleep at traffic lights, and weaving all over the road.

Police say that the witness yelled at Martinez to pull over and allow him to exit due to his behavior.

The witness said that Martinez pulled the cab over to allow him to get out before proceeded to drive west on Lincoln Highway East.

A short distance later, Martinez drove over a curb, flipped the cab, and struck five parked cars in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot.

Martinez suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

He is suspected to have been under the influence of a substance, and blood samples were obtained for laboratory testing.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.