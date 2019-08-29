× Police: Man arrested, charged following robbery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Harrisburg following an armed robbery.

Police were called to the area of South 13th and Kittatinny Streets at 8:43 a.m. for an armed robbery. The victim told police that he had been robbed at gunpoint, and gave the following description of the suspect: a black male with a beard, white jean shorts, a white polo shirt and a white hat.

An individual matching the suspect’s description was observed by police, detained and positively identified as Tarrin Britton.

Police say Britton was found to be in possession of a black and silver handgun, which was determined to be a plastic toy gun.

Britton has been charged with robbery and possession of an instrument of crime, court documents show.

He was confined to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 16.