Police seek woman accused of trying to pass counterfeit bill at Carlisle Sheetz

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are seeking help in identifying a woman suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a Carlisle Sheetz store on Saturday.

According to police, the woman entered the store, located on 1900 Ritner Highway, at about 8 p.m. and attempted to pass the bill, which did not authenticate, police say. She then left the scene in a white Toyota Corolla with New Jersey registration.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.

