Rabbittransit to suspend service in York on Monday for Labor Day

YORK — Rabbittransit will not operate any paratransit, rabbitEXPRESS service or York fixed route service on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Service will resume at the regularly scheduled times on Tuesday.

For more information, please call our Customer Service Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063.

