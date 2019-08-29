Teen accused of fatally stabbing man in ‘random’ attack on quiet street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Wis. – A 49-year-old man was stabbed to death in Wisconsin Tuesday in what police believe was a "completely random assault."

Police say someone armed with an edged weapon attacked and killed Ben Christianson near 60th and Armour in a quiet section of Greenfield.

"It's just kind of crazy what society is turning into. It's pretty sad, it really is," said Chuck Schultz, a Greenfield resident.

Christianson's mother, Jan, said her son was a hydrogeologist with Ramaker and Associates and was assaulted while collecting soil samples. Christianson was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Christianson's mother says her son would have turned 50 years old on Labor Day, adding:

"It is ironic that Ben's life was ended where he loved being -- outdoors -- doing what he loved, his job. Ben lived his almost 50 years fully; skiing, fishing, working and camping with his buddies."

Greenfield police arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old Greenfield man, after authorities say he ran several blocks from the scene. Police said there appears to be no connection between the victim and suspect and the motive wasn't immediately clear.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Greenfield Police Department.

Christianson's employer, Ramaker and Associates, issued this statement: