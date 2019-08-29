× Woman facing charges after she allegedly impersonated police officer in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after she allegedly impersonated a police officer.

Debra Williams, 62, is facing impersonating a public servant charges for her role in the incident.

On August 28 around 10:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person posing as a police officer.

Upon further investigation, police found that Williams had pulled in front of another vehicle in Chambersburg with her hazard lights flashing.

Then, she allegedly exited her Range Rover while waving a metallic badge, similar to that of a police officer.

Williams proceeded to tell the person she had pulled in front of that they were under arrest for running a stop sign.

When the person asked for further proof of her being a police officer, Williams left the scene.

She was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. the same day.

Now, she is facing charges.