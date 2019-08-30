2019 Hanover Chili Cook Off Preview

HANOVER,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett ate some chilli.... Why? Cause it's time for the 2019 Hanover Chili Cook Off.

The Hanover Chili Cook Off has become a staple for family entertainment, chili tasting and fundraising for local nonprofit organizations, all built around the PA State Chili Cooking Championships. The day’s events include three local bands, a magician, a juggler, a face painter and many, MANY varieties of chili, along with many supporting vendors. Not to mention Good food and beverage concessions too! Come out and help us exceed the $60,000 raised for local nonprofits last year!

Admission: $12.00 at gate, advance tickets $10.00 available online everywhere.

Children 12 and under and active military with ID - FREE. Photo ID required

No pets, tents or coolers, please!

