Central Dauphin High School football players honor Gold Star families at game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Central Dauphin High School football players honored fallen heroes and their families on Friday night.

Football players took on the names of Gold Star loves ones for the night.

“It just means a lot to know they are not forgotten," said Sandy Seidel.

It was a biter sweet moment for the Schoeller family, whose son Adam — a marine — was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2016.

"This game means so much to us as Gold Star families and as long as we have other people recognizing and saying our sons name he’s not forgotten," said Laurie Schoeller, Gold Star mother.

“We just miss him a lot," added Ralph Schoeller, Gold Star father.

At halftime parents walked out onto the field as their kids names were read out loud.

The players with the most community service hours were the ones specially selected to represent each fallen military member.

“To have them earn the spot to be in this game and to work hard and their dedication and know that our sons aren’t forgotten," said Peggy Morrison, Gold Star mother.

Corporal Nicholas Morrison, United States Marine was killed in 2004 while serving in Iraq.

Lieutenant Rob Seidel, who served in the army was killed in Iraq in 2006.

"He would be honored to know that all of these kids are honoring fallen soldiers," added Seidel.

More than a dozen Gold Star families participated in this years event.