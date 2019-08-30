Central Pennsylvania police departments partner with Amazon’s Ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Amazon's Ring and its Neighborhood app have partnered with hundreds of police departments across the country, including Upper Allen Township Police in Cumberland County.

"We can bring up the map of Upper Allen township, pin a particular location," said Chief James Adams. "And ask people to review their camera history to see if they have anything that might help us."

Chief Adams says this isn't a big brother type of situation. It's strictly for them to push information to people living in a specific area. They have no access to Ring cameras, and aren't even given information on where they're located.

"We can't go out there and see what your camera's recording," said Chief Adams. "It's up to you whether you share it with us or not."

"I think it's really nice to have a little extra security," said Katelyn McKiernan, a Ring user.

She got the Ring doorbell for extra peace of mind at her York County home. She's all for Ring's partnership with police departments if it means helping keep her neighborhood safe.

"" think it's good for police to really know what's going on in the area," said McKiernan.

In the Central Pennsylvania area, Ring has partnered with:

Upper Allen Township Police, Cumberland County

East Pennsboro Township Police, Cumberland County

West Shore Regional Police Department, Cumberland County

Newberry Township Police Department, York County

Northern York County Regional Police, York County

Penn Township Police, York County

Manheim/Lancaster Township Police, Lancaster County

For more information on Ring's partnerships click here.