HARRISBURG — A man was shot dead Friday night in Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Miller Street between 18th and 19th Streets.

District Attorney Chardo and Police Commissioner Thomas Carter were also on the scene.

No other information was released.

#BREAKING Police are investigating a shooting just off of State Street in the 1800 block of Niller Street between 18th and 19th St. in Harrisburg. The coroner is on scene. We are told the DA and Commisioner is here. We are waiting for more details from police. Standby. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/XA6xZZJ0p6 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) August 31, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.