× Crews on scene of crash involving motorcycle, farm tractor in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a farm tractor, according to dispatch.

The crash occurred in the 6800 block of Edenville Cheesetown Road in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County, dispatch says. One lane is closed.

Crews were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m.

There’s no word on any injuries.

State Police is the investigation agency.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.