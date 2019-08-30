× Emergency alert device recalled over failure concerns

GreatCall has recalled about 44,300 emergency alert devices because the button on them may not work in an emergency, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves Lively Mobile Plus model GCR4 emergency alert devices manufactured between January and April 2019. The recalled devices are silver and black and have “GreatCall” printed near the top of the front of the device. The model number GCR4 is printed on the back and the date code 19.01 or 19.03 is printed on the bar code label of the device. The device is worn on a magnetic lanyard around a consumer’s neck for fall detection or clips onto a consumer’s purse, belt, or pocket, and is used to communicate in an emergency or for other assistance.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using Lively Mobile Plus and contact GreatCall to receive a full refund. GreatCall is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Best Buy and Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.greatcall.com and http://www.amazon.com from April 2019 through May 2019 for between $25 and $50.

Consumer Contact: GreatCall at 800-359-1791 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT daily, email at customerservice@greatcall.com or online at www.greatcall.com and click on Product Support for more information.

Source: CPSC.