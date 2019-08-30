Ford recalls over 550,000 trucks and SUVS due to safety concerns with seats

Ford Motor Company is issuing four safety recalls in North America. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with any of these conditions.

Safety recall of select vehicles for potential lack of seat restraint in the event of a crash

Ford is issuing a safety recall for:

Certain 2018-20 Ford F-150, 2019-20 Ford F-Series Super Duty, 2018-19 Ford Explorer and 2019-20 Ford Expedition vehicles with a manual driver and/or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanism, and Certain 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles with rear outboard seats with manual seat-back recliner mechanisms.

Affected vehicles may be missing the third pawl required for seatback strength. A seatback with an improperly assembled recliner mechanism may have reduced strength and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

This action affects 483,325 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 58,712 in Canada and 8,149 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles include:

2018-20 Ford F-150 vehicles built at: Dearborn Assembly Plant from Sept. 14, 2018, to Aug. 7, 2019, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018, through Aug. 2, 2019

2019-20 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built at: Kentucky Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, through July 22, 2019, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018, through July 17, 2019

2018-19 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, through March 3, 2019

2019-20 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 16, 2018, through July 24, 2019

2020 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 21, 2018, through Aug. 21, 2019, and

2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from April 12, 2019, through July 16, 2019.

Dealers will inspect the seat structure of affected vehicles. Most vehicles are expected to pass the inspection and not require repair. If a repair is required, the dealer will replace the seat structure. There will be no charge to the customer for these services.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C07.

Safety recall of select vehicles for potential loss of power-steering assist in states and provinces with high-corrosion conditions

Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain 2013-16 Ford Fusion, 2013-16 Lincoln MKZ, 2015-16 Ford Edge and 2016 Lincoln MKX vehicles in U.S. states and Canadian provinces with high-corrosion environments.

Vehicles that did not receive proper application of wax coating and are operated in high-corrosion environments associated with exposure to road salt may experience corrosion of the steering gear motor attachment bolts. This may result in the steering gear motor becoming loose or detaching from the gear housing, although the steering gear motor will not separate from the vehicle.

Detachment of the steering-gear motor from the gear housing would result in a loss of power-steering assist. The steering system would default to base manual steering mode, allowing the vehicle to be steered in a safe and controlled manner. The amount of assist supplied is inversely proportional to vehicle speed, with the highest levels of assist provided at lower vehicle speeds. Loss of power-steering assist would require higher steering effort, especially at lower speeds, which may result in an increased risk of a crash.

This action affects 90,646 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, and 8,134 in Canada.

Affected vehicles include:

2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 21, 2013, through June 14, 2015

2013-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 14, 2012, through June 28, 2015

2013-16 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Oct. 10, 2012, through June 28, 2015

2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant from June 25, 2014, through June 26, 2015, and

2016 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 11, 2014, through June 26, 2015.

Dealers will replace steering gear motor-attachment bolts and apply wax sealer. If one or more of the steering gear motor-attachment bolts are broken or missing, dealers will install a new steering gear in the vehicle. There will be no charge to the customer for these services.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S26.

Safety recall of select 2019 Ford Fiesta vehicles for front brake caliper-seal contamination

Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain 2019 Ford Fiesta vehicles for brake calipers that could develop a leak after being exposed to incorrectly labeled assembly fluid in production. A leaking brake caliper could eventually result in reduced braking function or drag, which could lead to the overheating of the brake pads, increasing the risk of a crash.

This action affects 2,624 vehicles in the United States and federal territories. Only 50 of these vehicles have been delivered to customers; the remainder are in dealer inventory and the issue will be remedied prior to customer delivery.

Affected vehicles were built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant from July 22, 2019, through Aug. 1, 2019.

Dealers will flush the brake fluid and replace the front brake calipers and brake lines at no cost to customers.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S27.

Safety recall in certain Canadian provinces of select 2012-13 Ford Fiesta vehicles for potential battery junction-box corrosion

Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain 2012-13 Ford Fiesta vehicles in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. In affected vehicles, battery junction-box relay or fuse corrosion can lead to a loss of low-beam headlamps and daytime running lamps while driving.

This action affects 13,564 vehicles in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant from June 25, 2011, through April 27, 2013.

Dealers will clean the battery junction box, install foam sealing to the cover and replace any corroded fuses, terminals or relays. There will be no charge to the customer for these services.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S28.