× FOX43 partners with Highmark Blue Shield for blood drive on September 10

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Tuesday, September 10.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the Highmark Blue Shield at the Wyndham Garden York from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

Walk-ins are welcome or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality, as our talent will be at the Blood Drive as well.

Here are our scheduled appearances (subject to change):

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop, Bryanna Gallagher, Chris Garrett

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Amy Lutz, Sam Galvez, MaryEllen Pann

12Noon-2:00 pm

Jessica Pash, Jamie Bittner, Alex Cawley, Evan Forrester, Jackie De Tore, Todd Sadowski, Andrew Kalista

3pm – 6pm

Lyndsay Barna & Rachel Yonkunas