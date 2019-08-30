FOX43’s Lynda Weed will emcee crab cake eating contest at Kipona Festival

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The annual Crab Cake eating contest at Kipona in Harrisburg will return for the 4th year in a row.

Kipona returns to Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park over Labor Day weekend for the 103rd year in a row.

The Crab Cake eating contest is hosted by Sherri’s Crab Cakes and will take place on Labor Day at the Crab Cake stand near the Walking Bridge at Kipona.

FOX43 Morning Reporter/Anchor, Lynda Weed will emcee the event happening on Monday, September 2nd.

The Crab Cake eating contest will begin at 2:30PM.

There will be 10 contestants, 5 men and 5 women competing to see who can eat the most crab cakes in 5 minutes.

Sherri’s Crab Cakes will crown a King and Queen. Each will receive a $100.00 cash prize.

Sign-ups start at 11:00AM at Stand #1 for Sherri’s Crab Cakes. Sign-ups are on a first come first serve basis.

You must be over the age of 18 to enter. A complete list of rules can be found here.