Governor Wolf announces Crown Cork expansion, new job creation in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf announced that Crown Cork & Seal USA, Inc. (Crown), a manufacturer of metal food, beverage, and aerosol containers, will expand its manufacturing operation in Hanover Borough, York County. The project will support the combined creation and retention of 92 jobs in the area.

“The expansion of Crown Cork & Seal USA once again proves the positive impact of doing business in the commonwealth,” said Governor Wolf. “Pennsylvania provides a strong workforce, extensive infrastructure, and committed partners to help our manufacturing sector flourish. I commend Crown for selecting York to invest and contribute to the economic well-being of the community.”

Crown plans to relocate one food grade metal can manufacturing line from its Ontario, Canada plant to its existing plant in Hanover Borough. Adding the line will increase Hanover’s production capacity and efficiency, making the plant more competitive nationally among Crown’s manufacturing plants. The company has pledged to invest $24.6 million into the project, which is expected to create 41 new, full-time jobs and retain 51 existing jobs over the next three years. The project will allow Crown to retain a total of 567 jobs statewide.

“This investment carries on our commitment to Pennsylvania,” said Bill Gallagher, senior vice president and general counsel of Crown Holdings. “We are creating family sustaining jobs that will help both the commonwealth and our company grow to move the economy forward. We appreciate Governor Wolf’s support to make this expansion project happen.”

Crown received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $200,000 Pennsylvania First grant and up to $24,600 in grants for workforce training and development. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Crown Cork & Seal USA, Inc. is an American company that makes metal beverage and food cans, metal aerosol containers, metal closures and specialty packing and is a leading supplier to consumer marketing companies around the world.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office