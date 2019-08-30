× Heading to Happy Valley Saturday? Here’s what you need to know for Penn State-Idaho

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State opens its 133rd football season with a non-conference clash with Idaho Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

Game time is 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re heading to Happy Valley for the opener.

THE GAME

Idaho went 4-7 overall last season and 3-5 in Big Sky Conference play, and is returning eight starters on offense and five on defense from that team.

The Vandals are returning four starters on their offensive line, including FCS preseason first-team All-American Noah Johnson.

Penn State is ranked No. 15 by the Associated Press and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions have won 15 of their last 17 season-opening contests and their last six consecutive home openers.

All-time, Penn State is 109-21-2 in season-opening games.

Penn State’s Game Notes for the matchup with Idaho are here.

TV COVERAGE

The Penn State-Idaho game will air on BTN, the Penn State Sports Network, and GoPSUsports.com. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.

GETTING THERE

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that they could encounter delays as they travel to Beaver Stadium this fall, with restrictions and changes coming from the Harrisburg area via U.S. 322. For information about the construction and travel restrictions, visit www.penndot.gov. Motorists can stay up-to-date on the latest travel conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.

Waze Helps Fans #RunYourRoute: Penn State has worked with Waze to develop directional tools to assist fans in being sure they run their route as they head to games. Fans can enter their lot number into the Waze app and will be instructed the appropriate route to run based on the new traffic pattern. Waze instructions will also be available via the Penn State Athletics app.:

New Game Day Traffic Pattern and Parking Improvements: In an effort to address traffic and parking challenges on football game day, Penn State Athletics announced last November several improvements for traffic and parking for the 2019 season. These improvements are being implemented after evaluation of the operation by the University with a national consultant, SP+

Once the one-way traffic pattern begins, fans will be required to travel to their specific Beaver Stadium lot, from one of four traffic zones that have been created (North, South, East and West). All parking permits will have zone and lot specific driving direction instructions.

Once the one-way traffic pattern begins, vehicles that attempt to access their parking lot via the incorrect traffic zone will be re-routed to the correct zone, delaying the arrival time to their parking lot.

Here is the link to the football traffic and parking improvements story with the 2019 parking map:

https://gopsusports.com/news/2018/11/30/football-season-tickets-set-for-slight-increase-for-2019-season.aspx

One-Way Traffic Pattern Start Times

In February, ICA announced when the one-way traffic patterns will begin for the 2019 season:

Noon Kickoff – T he one-way traffic pattern will begin at 8:30 a.m. Beaver Stadium parking lots will open at 7 a.m., providing fans with a 90-minute window to access their parking lot via any route.

he one-way traffic pattern will begin at 8:30 a.m. Beaver Stadium parking lots will open at 7 a.m., providing fans with a 90-minute window to access their parking lot via any route. All Other Kickoff Times – The one-way traffic pattern will begin four hours prior to kickoff. 3:30 p.m. Kickoff – The one-way traffic pattern will begin at 11:30 a.m. 7 p.m. Kickoff – The one-way traffic pattern will begin at 3 p.m. 8 p.m. Kickoff – The one-way traffic pattern will begin at 4 p.m.

The one-way traffic pattern will begin four hours prior to kickoff.

Fans Can Ride Uber to and From Beaver Stadium: Penn State Athletics and Uber continue their rideshare partnership. Penn State and Uber have established pick up and drop off zones with custom signage outside Beaver Stadium. The Uber zones have been integrated into the Uber app, so that riders and drivers will have precise directions on where to meet.

RV Parking Sold Out; RV Spaces and Weekend Shuttle Available at Grange Park: All game day, season RV and Overnight RV is sold out for the 2019 season. Fans who do not have a RV parking permit will need to make other arrangements and Penn State Athletics has identified Grange Park as an economical alternative with hook-ups and shuttle service to campus on Friday and Saturday of home football weekends. Fans interested in parking their RV at Grange Park can reserve a spot by calling 814-364-9212. Fans who have not already purchased an RV parking permit should not attempt to park in the official lots near Beaver Stadium. Those fans will be asked to turn around by police and traffic personnel, which will disrupt the flow of traffic heading to Beaver Stadium.

For the Idaho game, the Friday shuttle will depart Grange Park for downtown State College at 5 and 6 p.m. The return shuttle Friday from downtown to Grange Park will depart at 7, 7;30, 10 and 10:30 p.m.

ONCE YOU’RE THERE

Parking Lots Open: The Beaver Stadium parking lots will open this Saturday at 8 a.m. The Penn State All-Sports Museum is open from 9 a.m.-noon, Fan Fest on Curtin Road begins at 11 a.m. and the Beaver Stadium ticket office, near Gate E, opens at 11:30 a.m. Team arrival presented by Lion Country Lodging is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m.

Beaver Stadium Gates Open: Penn State Athletics is reminding patrons that Beaver Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff for all games and strongly encourages fans to arrive early to Beaver Stadium. On Saturday, the gates to the stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

Early arriving fans will have an opportunity to receive up to a 20 percent discount at the concession stands. Other college football games will be shown on the stadium videoboards starting two hours before kickoff until approximately 70 minutes before the game.

BTN Tailgate Originating from Outside Bryce Jordan Center Saturday at 10 a.m.: BTN Tailgate will originate Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon and fans are invited to attend the free event. The program will be located just outside Gate B at the Bryce Jordan Center, as part of Fan Fest on Curtin Road.

BTN Tailgate is hosted by Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and Michelle McMahon. Fans can access the “pit” for BTN Tailgate at 9 a.m. Saturday and make their owns signs. Overnight camping is not permitted. No bags, backpacks or purses are permitted.

New Phone Charging Stations Available Inside and Outside of the Stadium: Penn State Athletics has added charging stations outside of Beaver Stadium at Gate A along Curtin Road and between Gates B and C, near the ADA entrance. There will also be charging stations located inside the stadium at the customer service kiosks at Gates B, C and E. In addition, the Bryce Jordan Center will also be open on game days (with the exception of the Military Appreciate game vs. Indiana) with charging stations available until kickoff.

Former Nittany Lion Jordan Hill Available at Team Arrival: During the team arrival, the Nittany Lions’ team captains will hand out footballs signed by the captains and head coach James Franklin to fans lined up on Curtin Road. Former Nittany Lion Jordan Hill will be available to visit with fans from noon-1 p.m. near the Beaver Stadium south tunnel on Curtin Road.

Fans Encouraged to Participate in Game Day Recycling; Bottles and Cans in Blue Bags: Fans are encouraged to be environmentally responsible and participate in Penn State’s recycling and sustainability efforts by separating recyclable items before, during and after the game. Blue recycling bags and clear trash bags are located throughout the Beaver Stadium parking lots, including the entrance to most lots.

Bottles and cans only should be placed in the blue recycling bags. All other items should be placed in the clear trash bags. Bags should be securely closed and left where fans parked and they will be picked up after the lots close.

Security Screening and Penn State Athletics Bag Policy: Penn State will provide security screening for all guests at the entry gates using metal detection wands. With this security measure in place, all public gates, including the ADA and student gates, will open two hours prior to kickoff to provide ample time for all fans to pass through security. Fans will be asked to remove items from their pockets upon entering the stadium. Umbrellas are not permitted in Beaver Stadium.

Backpacks, bags, and purses are not permitted in Beaver Stadium. Personal items can be placed in a clear bag that is no larger than 11″ x 11″ x 0″ (one gallon) and wristlets (no larger than 4″ x 6″ x 1″). Patrons can expedite the entry process by not bringing a bag into Beaver Stadium. For fans with medical or childcare needs, please place those items in an 11″ x 11″ x 0″ clear bag or a one-gallon clear bag prior to arriving at the stadium gates. All items are subject to inspection. Any items left unattended at the gates will be discarded and unrecoverable.

For parking maps, the bag policy and a complete list of items prohibited from entry into Beaver Stadium, fans should go to Penn State Football Game Day Central: GoPSUsports.com/gameday.

Fans are reminded that they may enter Beaver Stadium at any of Gates B, C, D, E and F and use the ground level concourse to get to their seating section. During games last season, fans who entered at Gates D, F and C (in order) saw reduced wait times during the two hours the gates were open before kickoff, while fans who entered at Gates B and E experienced heavier volume and longer waits.

ADA patrons should enter the facility at the ADA Gate near Gate B on the west side of the stadium.

Advance Car Parking Available Until 4:30 p.m. Friday at Jordan Center Ticket Office; Game Day parking $60: General car parking in the Beaver Stadium lots purchased in advance is $25 per car, while paying to park on game day when arriving at lots 11 or 36 will cost $60 (cash only). Fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to not only realize the savings, but to assist in smoother traffic and parking operations by displaying the pass as they approach roads to stadium parking. Fans can purchase up to three advance single-game parking passes per account, per game.

Car parking for all home games can be purchased in advance while supplies last at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office (weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Fans are asked to please display their parking permit from their rear-view mirror as they enter the traffic pattern. Patrons should approach their parking lot as directed on the back of their parking permit.

For more information on tickets, parking or other questions, fans should call 1-800-NITTANY, which also will be open this Saturday at 8 a.m. until one hour after the game ends. Fans can also send an email to Golions@psu.edu.

In the event game day parking is exhausted, parking is available at the East, Nittany, Eisenhower and HUB parking decks on campus while space is available. In addition, there is parking at the Grange Fairgrounds. Fans should enter through the South or the West to access the campus parking decks.

Guest Services Booths Inside and Outside Beaver Stadium: Penn State has two guest services booths outside the stadium, in addition to locations inside the facility, to assist fans prior to and following the game. The first booth is located at the intersection of Park Avenue and University Drive, near the intramural fields, and the second booth is at the intersections of Park Avenue and Fox Hollow Road near the Ag Arena. The two booths outside the stadium will open three hours before kickoff.

Inside Beaver Stadium, guest services booths are located at Gates B, C, E and F on the field level. There also is a guest services booth on the North concourse, two on the South concourse and one in the North upper deck.

Fan assistance also is provided by the customer relations staff, by texting the word “Nittany”

your issue and location to the phone number 69050, or by calling 1-800-NITTANY.

GOING HOME

Post-Game One-Way Traffic Pattern in Effect for Approximately 90 Minutes: University Police has indicated to ICA that the vast majority of pedestrian traffic typically clears the Beaver Stadium area approximately 90 minutes after a game ends. The out-bound one-way traffic pattern will be in effect from the of end of the contest for approximately 90 minutes and fans will be required to leave their lot via the directions for their specific traffic zone. During the vast majority of the game, there is a normal traffic pattern around Beaver Stadium.

Once the one-way out-bound traffic pattern ends (approximately 90 minutes after the game), fans will be able to exit their lot and leave the stadium vicinity via any route.

Source: Penn State Athletics