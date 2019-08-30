Go
Search
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
71°
71°
Low
66°
High
88°
Sat
65°
84°
Sun
67°
76°
Mon
66°
85°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 2 Berks Catholic at Central Dauphin highlights
Posted 10:59 PM, August 30, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 10:18AM, August 30, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Berks Catholic: 6
Central Dauphin: 31
Popular
Susquenita High School math teacher charged with attempted sexual assault of student
Police: Man arrested, charged following robbery in Harrisburg
Woman says she was forced to give birth alone in jail cell with no medical treatment
York woman facing charges after children found to be malnourished
Latest News
HSFF 2019 week 2 Susquehanna Township at Milton Hershey highlights
HSFF 2019 week 2 Eastern York at Hanover highlights
HSFF 2019 week 2 Palmyra at Mechanicsburg highlights
HSFF 2019 week 2 Tri-Valley at Juniata highlights
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at Central Dauphin East and Susquehanna Twp.
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
Here’s the Central Pennsylvania Week 2 high school football schedule
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Lower Dauphin at Central Dauphin East highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 York Suburban at York Catholic highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Trinity at York Catholic highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Columbia at Eastern York Highlights
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Lower Dauphin at Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 1 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central York at West York highlights
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.