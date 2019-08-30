HSFF 2019 week 2 Klingensmith honored before Juniata game; Williams Valley steams over Newport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Juniata County -- A career spanning a half a century and over 300 wins. 2019 starts a new era on Juniata's football field.

The man who took over for long time Indians coach, Kurt Condo, was an assistant under Gary Klingensmith for 17 years.

“It’s a legacy. We just have to pick up where he left off. I mean he was here from quite some time and Juniata football hasn’t changed,” said Condo.

But the 2019 era doesn’t start without honoring Klingensmith. Juniata took a few moments before Friday's game, not only, honoring Klingensmith but naming the Indians stadium after him.

The Indianas were victorious over Tri-Valley, winning 21-7.

The action between Williams Valley and Newport had a wild ending.

The Buffalo lead 21 to seven at halftime. Although, the Vikings scored 37-unanswered points in the second half to beat Newport 43-21.

In the second half, Vikings Bo Raho had a 63-yard punt return, along with, Jesse Engle reads a pass perfectly for a pick six.