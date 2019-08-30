HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Preview Central York at Cumberland Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central York (1-0) at Cumberland Valley (1-0)

The Panthers opened the season in impressive fashion with a 60-0 drubbing of West York, fueled by quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Brendon Harris, who scored two touchdowns each, and a stifling defense that held West York to 63 total yards (including minus-3 yards on the ground), forced several turnovers, and even came up with a pair of safeties. Aided by great field position on several early drives, Central York roared to a 31-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Pribula, a sophomore making his first varsity start under center since he inherited the job from his older brother, Cade, also threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Panthers. The younger Pribula brother started for Central York at wideout and defensive back last season, and already has scholarship offers from Sacred Heart at Temple.

Cumberland Valley appears to be on a mission after suffering through its first losing season since 2006 last year, a 3-7 campaign that felt completely out of character. The Eagles sure opened a lot of eyes around the Mid-Penn with last week's 21-7 victory over Bishop McDevitt. It looked like a vintage CV effort against the Crusaders, as the Eagles rode their ground game and a tough defense to grind out the victory. Max Dell’Anno rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts to power the CV offense; his 71-yard burst in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.