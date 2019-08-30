Kipona Festival marks 103rd year in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The annual Kipona Festival will return to Harrisburg for the 103rd year on Riverfront Park and City Island.

The festivities for the 3-day event over Labor Day weekend kick-off on Saturday.

The festival features more than 30 food vendors, 2 live music stages with more than 30 bands, artist market with handmade arts and crafts and a family fun zone.

There will also be a Native American Pow-Wow, Biergarten, Festival of Colors, canoe and kayak races, carnival games and the annual Duck Derby rubber duck race in the Susquehanna River to benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Kipona will take place:

Saturday, August 31st – 11am-8pm

Sunday, September 1st – 11am-8pm

Monday, September 2nd – 11am-7pm

Fireworks will be held on Sunday, September 1st at approximately 8:15pm.

More information about Kipona and a complete list of events and times can be found here.

PARKING:

Street parking is FREE on Sunday and Monday. On Saturday, 4 hours of free street parking is available using the code LUVHBG in the ParkMobile App.

$10.00 special event parking will be available in the Market Square Garage courtesy of SP Plus

$5,00 parking will be available on City Island

Handicapped parking is available on State Street (by Front Street).

Additional Transportation Options:

The train station is a short 10-minute walk from the festival.

Free bike parking will be provided by Recycle Bicycle at Market and North Streets along Front Street.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Road closures are scheduled to go in place at 9:00AM Friday on Front Street between Forster and Market Streets.

Roads will reopen on Tuesday, September 3rd at 6:00AM.

Kipona is sponsored by Visit Hershey & Harrisburg.

