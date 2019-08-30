Labor Day Weekend starts beautiful and quiet, but shower chances increase through the extended weekend

WARM & BREEZY END TO THE WEEK: It’s a cool and comfortable start to Friday morning, but a warmer day is ahead for Central PA. Temperatures start in the 50s to near 60 degrees for most locations under plenty of clear skies. Friday a weak cold front approaches Central PA, but it’s moisture starved and timed for late day and evening. This means some late afternoon clouds and a warm breeze, but it will be dry. It’s more humid too, with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 80s. The evening is quiet with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the 70s. The rest of the night brings partly cloudy skies and falling humidity levels. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring shower chances throughout the extended holiday weekend. The unofficial end to summer begins with partly cloudy skies for Saturday. Temperatures reach the lower 80s. Humidity levels are more comfortable, but start to increase overnight. Sunday brings a better chance for some showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. It’s more humid too. Labor Day does bring some shower and thunderstorm chances that need monitoring for outdoor plans. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: Temperatures should stay on the warm side through the middle of next week, but it won’t come without small shower and thunderstorm chances. Tuesday is partly cloudy and drier, but a couple showers are possible. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s with muggy conditions. Wednesday brings partly cloudy skies and the chance for a couple thunderstorms later during the day as the next cold front arrives. It’s muggy, with even warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Thursday is cooler and less humid under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Labor Day Weekend!

-Andrea Michaels