Lancaster man to serve up to 15 years in prison for March 2017 drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused a man’s death.

Jose Morillo, 30, was sentenced to 7-15 years in prison and ordered to pay $13,216 restitution for the victim’s funeral costs.

He had previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a cell phone, regarding the March 2017 incident at a Shady lane home.

At sentencing, Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright said Morillo, “was selling this poison for profit rather than to support a habit.”

Prior to being sentenced, Morillo said, “I lost everything I had, but nothing compared to losing a loved one.” He called the victim a “good person” with “a big heart.”

Now, he will serve time in prison.

