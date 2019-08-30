× Lebanon man dies after motorcycle crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon man is dead after a motorcycle crash.

James Davis, 40, died at Hershey Medical Center as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

On August 29 around 10:55 p.m., Davis was driving his 2009 Harley Davidson Road King north on Mount Zion Road in Bethel Township when he failed to properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

As a result, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and rolled over onto its right side.

According to the police release, Davis continued to slide into a tree, and became entangled within its branches.

Emergency crews were able to free Davis and transport him to Hershey Medical Center, where he passed away from his injuries.