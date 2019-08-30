Nice start to Labor Day Weekend, but showers return by Sunday!

DRY START TO WEEKEND: The holiday weekend has arrived and we can look forward to a dry start to the weekend! Another cold front will swing through Friday evening bringing another shot of refreshing air. Low humidity dominates through the next 24 hours which means perfect outdoor activity weather! Dramatic changes are on the way for the second half of the weekend. A warm front will try to lift northward on Sunday, but will likely get held up just to our south and west. This will ensure easterly flow along with damp conditions and cooler than normal temperatures. Cloud cover will blanket the area Sunday bringing the chance for some wet weather as well mainly during the second half of the day. Unsettled weather stays with us into Labor Day.

LABOR DAY OUTLOOK: Unfortunately, Labor Day is looking like a wet one this year. A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring shower chances both Sunday and Monday. The bad news is that Monday looks like it will have more on and off shower activity than Sunday. It will not be a washout by any means, but outdoor activities will likely get rained out. Temperatures will be a good bit warmer for Monday as compared to Sunday, which is the little bit of good news. Easterly flow from the end of the weekend will weaken and temperatures will climb back into the low 80s. A warming trend can be seen beyond that with mainly dry conditions through the rest of the week.

WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK: Aside from the one cooler day on Sunday, temperatures will generally be near average to slightly above average for the first half of the week. Even with the wet weather on Monday, we should be able to get into the low 80s. Warmer days are likely both Tuesday and Wednesday. A newer trend on the models is showing a drier day on Tuesday with virtually no shower activity, but a bit more active weather for Wednesday. Temperatures should still peak with the warmest air on Wednesday. As a cold front crosses through late in the day, strong southerly flow will ensure warmer temperatures for us mid-week. With the passage of the front, we will likely see some showers and storms. Beyond that, we will have to keep a close eye on where Dorian moves as some models are hinting that it could track up the eastern coast; that solution could bring wet weather to us by the end of next week!

Have a fantastic Friday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash