Patio chairs recalled by Rite Aid over fall, injury hazard concerns

Description: This recall involves two folding, metal framed patio chairs with padded seats. The chairs were sold in tan and gray. The chairs measure about 24 inches long by 22 inches wide by 37 inches high. UPC number 011822956628 and item number 9043325-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the tan chair. UPC number 011822952361 and item number 9044998-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the gray chair.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Rite Aid store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received four reports of chairs bending unexpectedly, including one report of a minor bruise and one laceration injury.

Sold At: Rite Aid stores nationwide and online at RiteAid.com from February 2019 through June of 2019 for about $30.

Consumer Contact: Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, or online atwww.riteaid.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page under Customer Care for more information.

Source: CPSC.