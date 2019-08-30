Pearhead recalls baby bath toys due to choking, laceration hazard to young children

Pearhead issued a recall for around 6,200 baby bath toys due to choking, laceration hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys. The CPSC said the toys could break in small pieces and pose a choke, laceration hazard to young children.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries. However, Pearhead received two reports of broken bath toys.

The affected bath toys were sold individually and in gift sets at buy buy BABY, NordStrom, Bump Box stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ubbiworld.com.

Consumers who own the affected bath toys can get a refund or toy replacement from Pearhead.

To contact Pearhead, call 718-422-0592 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at service@ubbiworld.com.

For more details, visit www.ubbiworld.com and click on ‘Product Recall’ for more details.