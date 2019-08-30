Previewing the 10,000 Acts of Kindness Festival in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A multi-cultural, multi-faith, non-partisan, and all-inclusive unity festival is coming to York.

10,000 Acts of Kindness, which will be held on September 15 in Penn Park, is meant to celebrate the growth that York has made over the past 50 years.

During the festival, there will be one-and-a-half miles of tables in an attempt to earn the Guinness Book of Records’ title for the longest table in the world. Then, the goal is to have 10,000 people seated at the tables in order to break bread.

To be one of the 10,000 people at the stable, a person will have performed “a recognized act of kindness that benefits others in a meaningful or tangible way,” according to the 10,000 Acts of Kindness website.

