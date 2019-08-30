Sandoz recalls blood pressure medication because the bottles are not child resistant

Posted 3:39 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, August 30, 2019

Sandoz has recalled thousands of blood pressure medication bottles because they are not child resistant.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if swallowed, the medication can poison a child.

The following products are all involved in the recall:

Recalled Prescription Drugs

NDC Numbers

Lot Numbers

Expiration Date

Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets

0781-5690-31

JE4491

Aug-2020

30 count bottle

JE4492

Aug-2020

JE4493

Aug-2020

JE4495

Aug-2020

JG0308

Sep-2020

JG0310

Sep-2020

JG0311

Sep-2020

JG0312

Sep-2020

JG5061

Sep-2020

JG5063

Sep-2020

JK8921

Oct-2020

JK8922

Oct-2020

JK8923

Oct-2020

JK8924

Oct-2020

JL5535

Oct-2020

JM2253

Oct-2020

JM2254

Oct-2020

JM2255

Oct-2020

JM2257

Oct-2020

JM2258

Oct-2020

JM2259

Oct-2020

JM5986

Oct-2020

JM5987

Oct-2020

Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets

0781-5690-92

JE4481

Aug-2020

90 count bottle

JG0249

Sep-2020

JK8989

Oct-2020

JN0764

Jan-2021

Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets

0781-5701-31

HV9471

Feb-2020

30 count bottle

The medications were sold at clinics and pharmacies nationwide as prescribed July 2018 through August 2019.

Consumers who own the affected medications can contact Sandoz for a bottle cap replacement. In the meantime, consumers should immediately secure the medications to keep them out of the sight and reach of children. Once the medication is secured, consumers can continue to use the medication as directed.

Consumer Contact: Sandoz at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on “Patients and Customers” then “Product Safety Notices.”

Source: CPSC.

