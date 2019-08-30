Sandoz recalls blood pressure medication because the bottles are not child resistant

Photo Gallery
Sandoz has recalled thousands of blood pressure medication bottles because they are not child resistant.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if swallowed, the medication can poison a child.
The following products are all involved in the recall:
|
Recalled Prescription Drugs
|
NDC Numbers
|
Lot Numbers
|
Expiration Date
|
Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets
|
0781-5690-31
|
JE4491
|
Aug-2020
|
30 count bottle
|
JE4492
|
Aug-2020
|
JE4493
|
Aug-2020
|
JE4495
|
Aug-2020
|
JG0308
|
Sep-2020
|
JG0310
|
Sep-2020
|
JG0311
|
Sep-2020
|
JG0312
|
Sep-2020
|
JG5061
|
Sep-2020
|
JG5063
|
Sep-2020
|
JK8921
|
Oct-2020
|
JK8922
|
Oct-2020
|
JK8923
|
Oct-2020
|
JK8924
|
Oct-2020
|
JL5535
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2253
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2254
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2255
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2257
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2258
|
Oct-2020
|
JM2259
|
Oct-2020
|
JM5986
|
Oct-2020
|
JM5987
|
Oct-2020
|
Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets
|
0781-5690-92
|
JE4481
|
Aug-2020
|
90 count bottle
|
JG0249
|
Sep-2020
|
JK8989
|
Oct-2020
|
JN0764
|
Jan-2021
|
Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets
|
0781-5701-31
|
HV9471
|
Feb-2020
|
30 count bottle
The medications were sold at clinics and pharmacies nationwide as prescribed July 2018 through August 2019.
Consumers who own the affected medications can contact Sandoz for a bottle cap replacement. In the meantime, consumers should immediately secure the medications to keep them out of the sight and reach of children. Once the medication is secured, consumers can continue to use the medication as directed.
Consumer Contact: Sandoz at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on “Patients and Customers” then “Product Safety Notices.”
Source: CPSC.