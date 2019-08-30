Sandoz recalls blood pressure medication because the bottles are not child resistant

Sandoz has recalled thousands of blood pressure medication bottles because they are not child resistant.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if swallowed, the medication can poison a child.

The following products are all involved in the recall:

Recalled Prescription Drugs NDC Numbers Lot Numbers Expiration Date Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets 0781-5690-31 JE4491 Aug-2020 30 count bottle JE4492 Aug-2020 JE4493 Aug-2020 JE4495 Aug-2020 JG0308 Sep-2020 JG0310 Sep-2020 JG0311 Sep-2020 JG0312 Sep-2020 JG5061 Sep-2020 JG5063 Sep-2020 JK8921 Oct-2020 JK8922 Oct-2020 JK8923 Oct-2020 JK8924 Oct-2020 JL5535 Oct-2020 JM2253 Oct-2020 JM2254 Oct-2020 JM2255 Oct-2020 JM2257 Oct-2020 JM2258 Oct-2020 JM2259 Oct-2020 JM5986 Oct-2020 JM5987 Oct-2020 Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets 0781-5690-92 JE4481 Aug-2020 90 count bottle JG0249 Sep-2020 JK8989 Oct-2020 JN0764 Jan-2021 Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets 0781-5701-31 HV9471 Feb-2020 30 count bottle

The medications were sold at clinics and pharmacies nationwide as prescribed July 2018 through August 2019.

Consumers who own the affected medications can contact Sandoz for a bottle cap replacement. In the meantime, consumers should immediately secure the medications to keep them out of the sight and reach of children. Once the medication is secured, consumers can continue to use the medication as directed.

Consumer Contact: Sandoz at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on “Patients and Customers” then “Product Safety Notices.”

Source: CPSC.