State Attorney General seeks to admit testimony from 13 new alleged sexual assault victims of Dr. William Vollmar

LANCASTER COUNTY — The state Attorney General’s Office filed a motion this week asking that testimony from an additional 13 alleged victims of a Lancaster County doctor accused of sexually assaulting six males be allowed as evidence in the case against him, court documents show.

Dr. William Vollmar, 55, of West Lampeter Township, is charged with seven felonies and five misdemeanors related to the alleged sexual assault of six male victims between January 1997 and April of this year. The alleged sexual assaults occurred while Vollmar was administering sports-related treatments to the victims, the attorney general’s office said.

The 13 additional alleged victims range from a 15-year-old boy to an elderly woman. The alleged offenses happened between 1990 and 2018, according to the filing.

The Attorney General’s Office said most of the 13 recent allegations against Vollmar occurred beyond the statute of limitations, so additional criminal charges cannot be filed. But the attorney general is asking that some or all of the alleged victims be allowed to testify to show evidence of Vollmar’s modus operandi, the filing states.

Four of the new alleged incidents occurred at Vollmar’s private office at his home. Eight allegedly occured at official medical offices — five in Quarryville, one in Lancaster and two at Lancaster General Hospital.

Another incident allegedly happened at Middletown School District in Dauphin County, the filing states.

News of the additional allegations was first reported by LancasterOnline.

The new accounts are similar to the allegations made by six previous victims. In each case, the alleged victims went to Vollmar to receive sports-related treatment. The alleged victims ranged in age from teenagers to adults.

Two of the additional alleged victims are female, according to the filing.

In most cases, the filing states, the defendant’s behavior outside of the criminal case being tried are prohibited from being referenced in court, but exceptions can be made.

The new allegations against Vollmar are similar “in method, means, modus operandi, location, motive, intent, and plan” to the six previous accusations, the filing says.

“The most dangerous commonality is the aforementioned trust each victim placed in (Vollmar) as their medical provider and doctor,” the filing states. “(Vollmar) weaponized that trust by subjecting the victims to sexually assaultive conduct.”

Allegations of sexual abuse against Vollmar first surfaced in April, when he was charged with indecent assault based on the accusations of a patient who claimed Vollmar touched his penis while performing a sports massage at a Quarryville clinic on March 23.

Vollmar retired from his position with Diamantoni & Associates, the private practice of Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, along with his positions with the Lampeter-Strasburg and Middletown Area school districts in April.

On April 24, an alleged victim sued Diamantoni and Lancaster General Health, alleging they were negligent while employing Vollmar.

On May 1, the state Attorney General’s Office charged Vollmar in connection to the alleged sexual abuse of four other male victims. He was charged in a sixth sexual assault case involving a male victim on May 10.

A district judge ruled in July that Vollmar’s case will be heard in Lancaster County Court, with Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker presiding.

Vollmar is out of prison on bail. His medical license is under temporary suspension by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

