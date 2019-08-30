× Suspect charged in West Manchester Township attempted robbery that was caught on video

YORK COUNTY — Police have identified and charged one suspect in an attempted robbery that was caught on a home’s Nest Video Doorbell system last month in West Manchester Township.

Durrell M. Scales, 21, is charged with attempted burglary, robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, and loitering and prowling at nighttime in the incident, which occurred on July 31 on the 400 block of Robin Hill Circle, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police say Scales and two co-conspirators held a man at gunpoint and tried to force him to open the front door of a home, but the victim did not live there.

When the victim failed to open the door, he was punched in the face by one of the suspects, police say.

The suspects were scared off by a resident who woke up by the commotion on the front porch, police note.

Scales’ two co-conspirators have not yet been identified, police say.

Police are searching for Scales, who remains at large. His last known address is in the 2400 block of Senceca Drive, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 292-3647 or (717) 292-5087.