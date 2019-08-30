× Susquenita High School math teacher charged with attempted sexual assault of student

PERRY COUNTY — A 34-year-old teacher at Susquenita High School has been charged with the attempted sexual assault of a student, according to State Police.

David Jonathan Lara, 34, of Mifflintown, is charged with attempted institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, attempted corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, and attempted unlawful contact with minors, State Police say.

Lara, a math teacher at the school, is accused of suggesting that a 10th-grade student at the school perform oral sex on him during an after-school study group session in May, according to police. Lara organized the group in his classroom on May 28, and asked the student to attend to receive assistance with math work, police say.

During the study session, Lara allegedly suggested that oral sex with him could help the student’s grades and/or completion of her math assignments, according to police. He also allegedly made flirtatious comments to the student and alluded to sexual behavior, police allege.

Lara faces a preliminary hearing on September 12, according to police.

Susquenita School District Superintendent Kent R. Smith released the following statement Friday:

“We are deeply troubled by the alleged circumstances and the resultant filed charges surrounding this matter. As Superintendent, I can confirm that all of the procedural guidelines and protocols have been strictly followed regarding this matter. The Susquenita School District has cooperated fully with the Pennsylvania State Police, who are the investigating agency for this matter. Because of the legal and personnel implications specific to this issue, the District will have no further comment at this time.”