Dozens celebrate ‘Holi’ Festival of Colors at 103rd Kipona Festival in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Thousand of people celebrated the Labor Day weekend with a yearly tradition on Saturday.

The annual Kipona Festival on City Island and River-Front Park. A new activity was included this year, 'Holi' the Festival of Colors.

A Hindu celebration of love and new beginnings in which participants celebrate by tossing colorful powder into the air and onto each other.

"It brings families and friends together to have a joyous time," Iskcon Of Harrisburg temple president, Anasuya Devi Dasi, "to make new friends, to enmity, and to move on in life as friends. It's a good time for bonding, good time for meeting someone that you haven't seen for so long. It's just party time."

The 103rd Kipona Festival runs through Monday afternoon. Anyone can attend for free.

Street parking on Sunday, September 1 and Monday, September 2 will be free. Parking on City Island will be $5. SP Plus will provide $10 special event parking in the Market Square garage from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.