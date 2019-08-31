× Dozens of people gather in Steelton for medical marijuana expo

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Coexist Gallery hosted its first annual Cannabis Health Expo Saturday on South Front Street.

The event featured experts in the medical marijuana field to discuss topics such as patients, caregivers, and cannabis and the opioid epidemic.

Shawn Gold, co-owner of the Coexist Gallery and creator of the event, said the purpose of the expo was to highlight the positive impact medical marijuana has in the community.

“We wanted to show that it’s becoming more accepting and get rid of the negative stigma that has been associated with cannabis for so long and show that there truly is medicine and that it’s not a harmful drug,” said Gold.

The event also featured a live glass blowing show, musical performances, skateboarding demonstrations, and a live mural painting.