Find an umbrella, rain chances return for Sunday and Labor Day!

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: It was a beautiful start to the weekend with temperatures on Saturday afternoon climbing up into the 80s and low humidity! Cloud cover steered clear of the area because of the low dew points, the atmosphere remains very dry. As a weak disturbance in the middle to upper levels of the atmosphere swings through Sunday, cloud cover will build back in with the chance for a couple showers. A warm front tries to push into the area tomorrow, it will likely get held up just off to our south and west. That means easterly flow will take over leading to cooler temperatures and more cloud cover. At this point in time, it does look like most of the wet weather will be confined to our northern counties, but there is a chance for a few showers for everyone. Depending on how quickly moisture builds back into the area, some of us may see more wet weather than others. Unfortunately, the better chance for more widespread shower and storm activity looks to be on Labor Day.

WET LABOR DAY: Hopefully you have a chance to take advantage of the beautiful weather we’re having on Saturday, because by Labor Day you’ll be needing the umbrella. Outdoor activities look to be no good for Monday as scattered showers and storms will be likely through the day. A few sprinkles in the morning are possible, but the better chance for more widespread activity will be in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warm, sitting in the low 80s, but it will feel rather uncomfortable. High humidity thanks to a warm and moist air mass out ahead of a cold front will dominate the area Monday. As most of you head back into the office Tuesday, we will dry up and a more comfortable air mass will settle in briefly.

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK: Despite the one cooler day likely for Sunday, the rest of the days will feature near to above average temperatures. We will start off next week in the low 80s and continue the warming trend through the middle of the week. Tuesday should be the nicest day of the week as far as low humidity and no rain chances go. Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures shooting back up into the upper 80s and some 90s are not out of the question! A digging trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere accompanied by a strong surface cold front will squeeze out unseasonably warm temperatures. As Dorian may ride up the coast late next week, we could see dramatic changes in temperature and humidity for the second half of the week. There are still many things up in the air with regards to Dorian, so we will continue to monitor. If the current trends do verify, we could be dealing with nice fall-like temperatures by Thursday-Saturday of next week!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash