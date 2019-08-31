Go
Search
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
69°
69°
Low
63°
High
81°
Sun
69°
81°
Mon
65°
84°
Tue
68°
85°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 2 West Perry at York Tech highlights
Posted 11:24 PM, August 31, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
West Perry: 62
York Tech: 20
Popular
Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say
State health officials warn of possible Measles exposure in York County, Hershey
Susquenita High School math teacher charged with attempted sexual assault of student
Lebanon man dies after motorcycle crash
Latest News
HSFF 2019 week 2 West Perry at York Tech highlights
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted in Allegheny County
Pennsylvania volunteers head South to assist with Hurricane Dorian
People celebrate African culture in South Central PA
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at York Tech and Dover
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 York Tech at James Buchanan highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central York at West York highlights
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 30, 2019 Week 2
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
Here’s the Central Pennsylvania Week 2 high school football schedule
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Schedule
Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 23, 2019 Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Trinity at York Catholic highlights
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Mid-Penn Conference Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Columbia at Eastern York Highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 York at McCaskey highlights
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.